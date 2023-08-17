Sanam collaborates with music maestro Usha Uthup

Popular band Sanam has teamed up with the legendary Usha Uthup to create an unforgettable musical experience for the title track of an upcoming television series, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’.

A source adds, “The collaboration has fans of both Sanam and Usha Uthup ji very excited. It is a soul-stirring tune that is bound to strike a chord with the audience. The track is a new version of Pritam’s iconic track from Life in a Metro, and fans are sure to take a trip down memory lane. The song promises to be a beautiful union of the band’s contemporary sound and Usha Uthup’s timeless voice, creating a signature track that audiences will love,” he concludes.

Sanam has been a well-known name in the Indian music industry, with millions of followers and several chart-topping hits to their credit. The band’s distinct sound and soulful melodies have earned them a loyal fan base, while Usha Uthup’s unique voice and style have made her a trailblazer in the industry in her own right.

In a statement about the collaboration, SANAM said, “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Usha Ji. She is a legend in her own right and has been an inspiration for us. We hope that our fans enjoy this song as much as we enjoyed creating it.”