Sandeep Anand: I make sure the characters I play don’t affect my personal self

Actor Sandeep Anand has shared that he makes sure the characters he plays don’t affect his personal self, adding that he learnt the process of detachment during his theatre days. Sandeep, who is part of the show ‘May I Come In Madam?’, said that he loves working on TV.

“TV has a wide reach. TV actors are frequently in touch with the audience for years, creating and delivering contemporary content on a daily basis. That automatically evolves one as an actor,” said the ‘Nisaan’ actor.

“However, I make sure that the characters I play don’t affect my personal self. I learnt this process of detachment during my theatre days… I observe and deliver the character with the help of my director, writers and the team,” he added.

Speaking about his character Sajan Agarwal in the show ‘May I Come In Madam?’, Sandeep said that Sajan is not someone he relates to, adding that people should also not try to emulate the character.

“Sajan Agrwal can’t be a real person, and one should never be like Sajan for the sake of a happy married life. This character is for fun and people should just watch it for the purpose of pure entertainment,” he said.

“Yes, as an actor, I try to put nuances into the character from the real world to make it relatable and contemporary. Our team does the same but our purpose is comedy. I take off the mask of Sajan and his mindset when I remove my makeup for the day,” Sandeep added.