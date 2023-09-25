scorecardresearch
Sandeep Anand visits Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of 'May I Come in Madam's release

Sandeep Anand recently paid a visit to the revered Lalbaugcha Raja, seeking blessings for the highly anticipated return of 'May I Come in Madam?

Sandeep Anand visits Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of 'May I Come in Madam's release
Sandeep Anand visits Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of 'May I Come in Madam's release _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Sandeep Anand recently paid a visit to the revered Lalbaugcha Raja, seeking blessings for the highly anticipated return of ‘May I Come in Madam?’ with its new episodes, which is scheduled to air from September 26. Sandeep’s portrayal of Sajan Agarwal has garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

In his encounter with Lalbaugcha Raja, Sandeep expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying: “Ganpati Bappa has always been my guiding light. I consider myself truly fortunate to bring to life the character of Sajan Agarwal in ‘May I Come in Madam?’ and witness the continued success of our beloved show.”

“I believe it is the divine grace of Ganpati Ji that has led to the resurgence of our show with these new episodes. I am deeply thankful for the blessings and unwavering support we receive from our cherished audience,” he said.

The show, featuring Nehha Pendse and Sapna Sikarwar in lead roles as Sanjana and Kashmira, has won the hearts of viewers with its uproarious comedy and endearing characters.

‘May I Come in Madam?’ will air on Star Bharat.

