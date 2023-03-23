scorecardresearch
Shakti Anand: 'It's never easy to play a character played by someone else'

Shakti Anand, who has replaced the lead actor Shakti Arora in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', shared his experience of joining the show and playing

By News Bureau

TV actor Shakti Anand, who has replaced the lead actor Shakti Arora in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, shared his experience of joining the show and playing the role of Karan Luthra. He said that it is always challenging to replace an actor who has been part of the show for so long.

He said: “I am proud to enter a show that has been a hit for years on television. And now after the recent 20-year leap, I will be seen playing the role of Karan Luthra. Honestly, it’s not very easy to replace a character that has been played by someone else, but I will give my hundred per cent and try my best to win the fans’ love.”

Shakti has also worked in TV shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Sansaar’, ‘Saara Akaash’, ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, among others.

Talking about playing a father of on-screen, Shakti said that he can relate to the emotions of his character in the show being a father of a daughter.

“Being a father will allow me to depict a wide range of emotions, so I have no qualms about playing one. I am glad that I have been given this opportunity and I am really looking forward to a positive response from the viewers,” he concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

