scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shalin, Archana amp up 'BB16' finale excitement with their performances

One of the big highlights of the star-studded "Bigg Boss 16" finale will be the shimmering dance performance by Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam

By News Bureau

One of the big highlights of the star-studded “Bigg Boss 16” finale on Sunday night will be the shimmering dance performance by finalists Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam, who had comedian Bharti Singh rooting for her earlier in the day.

In the promo video, Shalin Bhanot looks dashing in a yellow suit as he dances to “Hai Re Meri Bijlee”, the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani number from “Govinda Naam Mera”. His act will revolve around his relationship with Tina Datta and other members in the house. Of course, Shalin has been urging his fans not to link him romantically with Tina.

Archana Gautam, meanwhile, is seen dressed in a traditional Kathak dancer’s attire as she dances to “Hawaa Hawaai” — a far cry from Sridevi’s body-hugging gown from the immortal ‘Mr India’ number.

Previous article
'BB16': Abdu to channel his 'inner' Tara from 'Gadar' as sequel's trailer to launch on finale
Next article
Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US