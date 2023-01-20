scorecardresearch
Shankar Mahadevan offers Rs 1 lakh scholarship to 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestants

By News Bureau

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is seen judging the young talents on the singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’, announced that the top 6 contestants will be getting Rs 1 lakh scholarship and a digital tablet.

Shankar is a part of the popular musical team of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy which consists of him along with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. As a music composer, Shankar has given music for a number of films including ‘Dillagi’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Don 2’ and many more.

Currently, he is seen among the panel of judges along with Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan.

He said: “All the kids have been impressing us since the start of the show and we are extremely happy to witness such amazing talent in this show.”

“As a token of appreciation, my partner Sridhar Ranganathan (from Shankar Mahadevan Academy) and I have decided to offer a one lakh rupees scholarship and a digital tablet to all the Top 6 contestants for their future studies and also to learn music. So, on behalf of me and my academy, I would like to give them this small gift,” added the ace singer.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and filmmaker Satish Kaushik will be appearing on the singing reality show.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

Entertainment Today

