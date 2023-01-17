scorecardresearch
‘Shark Tank India 2’ constant Arun Aggarwal woos judges with health care invention

By News Bureau

‘Shark Tank India 2’ contestant Arun Aggarwal, the founder of Janitri, impressed the judges with his invention, a patented device for remote fetal-maternal monitoring. Hailing from a small city like Alwar in Rajasthan, Arun said that through Janitri, he aspires to provide a trouble-free experience to expecting women.

He asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2.5 per cent equity, the pitcher left Sharks fighting with each other to be part of the innovation in healthcare technology.

He said: “It’s been a great experience and journey for us on ‘Shark Tank India 2’. I was very excited to bring Janitri in front of the Sharks. All of them showed great interest and were very keen to know more about the brand and our journey with it.”

“It’s a great moment for us because this social cause needs a huge amount of attention and awareness apart from funding,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Entertainment Today

