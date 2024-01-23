'Shark Tank India 3': Adil Qadri’s 'attar', ‘Honest Home Company’ strike Rs 1 cr deal

The pilot episode of the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season three saw the innovative pitches by Adil Qadri’s ‘attar’ business, sustainable ‘Honest Home Company’, and skincare brand ‘Conscious Chemist’.

The self-made entrepreneur Adil Qadri has introduced the Sharks to a desi way of using attars. Despite failing school in fourth grade due to asthma, Adil’s business has processed a whopping 10 lakh orders, averaging 3000 per day.

From a software repairer to an SEO expert, he’s now the face of a brand that’s putting Bilimora on the map. Indeed, Adil proceeded to establish a business, defying the odds posed by his asthma.

His brand ‘ADILQADRI’ introduced the Sharks a new way of using attars, emphasising long-lasting effects and premium packaging.

He sealed the deal with shark Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics at Rs 1 crore for one per cent equity, with a royalty of one per cent of net revenue until the shark gets the investment back.

The ‘Honest Home Company’ is a passionate group of change makers committed to providing innovative solutions that simplify sustainable and eco-friendly choices for everyone.

In the face of undeniable climate change, recognising the urgency to make significant changes today is crucial to avoid leaving a legacy of ecological disaster for future generations.

Their mission goes beyond awareness, as they strive to make sustainable choices accessible, practical, and budget-friendly.

By offering healthier alternatives, Honest Home Company unites individuals dedicated to reducing waste, lowering their ecological footprint, and contributing to a waste-free future.

Joining this journey of making eco-friendly choices in the new normal and saving the planet, is shark Amit Jain CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group – InsuranceDekho.com.

They closed the deal at Rs one crore for three per cent with 1.5 crore royalty.

In a skincare industry saturated with buzzwords like ‘natural’, ‘eco-friendly’, and ‘chemical-free’, ‘Conscious Chemist’, a skincare brand founded in 2019, emerges as a game-changer, challenging misconceptions underpinning these terms.

Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur, comprising the core team of this Gurgaon-based brand, are on a journey to revolutionise skincare in India with a commitment to science-backed solutions for various skin concerns.

The brand’s tagline, ‘Intelligent Beauty’, underlines its ethos, embracing the ideology of ‘Chemicals Achche Hai’ and ‘Life is Chemistry’.

While the pitch struck a chord with the sharks, however the founders walked out of the tank without a deal.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ is streaming on Sony LIV.