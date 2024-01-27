'Shark Tank India 3': 'Dil Foods' locks joint deal of Rs 2 cr with four sharks

A Bangalore-based virtual restaurant operator, ‘Dil Foods’ has cracked a joint deal at Rs two crore with four sharks on the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season three. Bringing the diverse flavours of India directly to the plate, ‘Dil Foods’, has been making waves in the hospitality industry since being founded by Arpita Aditi in 2022.

In just one and a half years, Arpita has forged partnerships with over 65 local restaurants in Bangalore and Hyderabad, empowering small and medium-sized food enterprises through its virtual brands.

With an ambitious goal to create a sustainable restaurant ecosystem, Arpita appeared in ‘Shark Tank India 3’, seeking an investment of Rs 50 lacs in exchange for a 0.5 percent equity stake.

Arpita, a biotech engineer from MIT, leverages her experience at Himalayan Drugs, Reliance Capital, and Swiggy to give birth to ‘Dil Foods’.

The brand boasts eight virtual food brands, including Dil Punjabi, Aahar, The Chaat Cult, House of Andhra, Bihari Bowl, Bhole ke Chole, and Khichdi Bar, each offering an authentic taste of regional India. During the pitch, Vineeta Singh expresses a keen interest in collaboration with Arpita, impressed by Dil Foods’ innovative model.

Arpita sealed the deal at Rs 2 crore for 2.67 percent equity with Radhika Gupta- MD & CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Vineeta Singh-CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal- CEO and co-founder Lenskart, and Ritesh Agarwal-CEO of OYO Rooms.

While talking about her experience at ‘Shark Tank India 3’, Arpita, Founder and CEO ‘Dil Foods’ said: “Appearing on Shark Tank India was an exhilarating experience; the sharks, my lifelong idols, provided insightful suggestions and affirmations that fuel our determination to tirelessly build a truly remarkable business.”

“The invaluable insights and support from the sharks are propelling our mission to establish a sustainable and profitable restaurant ecosystem nationwide. Shark Tank India served as a dynamic platform for Dil Foods, connecting us with millions of restaurant owners and reigniting the belief that they are not alone in their pursuit of profitability,” she added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.