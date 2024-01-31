Shark Tank India 3: Kashmir’s ‘Tramboo Sports’ seals deal with Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

The Srinagar-based ‘Tramboo Sports’, the largest manufacturer of Kashmir’s willow bats has sealed a deal at Rs 30 lakh with two sharks in the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3. The cricket bats are made of two willows – English willow and Kashmiri willow. The latter, usually heavier, has been a challenge for cricket enthusiasts.

Tramboo Sports, founded by 18-year-old Hamad Tramboo, and 20-year-old Saad Tramboo, has just the right solution for the problem.

As the largest manufacturer of Kashmir Willow Bats, meticulously crafted from Premium Grade 1 Kashmir Willow, the Srinagar-based brand tackles the weight issue head-on.

With a vision to make Kashmir Willow Bats the preferred cricketing choice, Hamaad and Saad stepped onto the stage of Shark Tank India 3, seeking Rs 30 lakh in exchange for three per cent equity.

However, they cracked the deal with Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, and Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, BOAT at Rs 30 lakh for four per cent equity.

Talking about their experience on ‘Shark Tank India’, co-founder of Tramboo Sports, Hamaad shared: “Growing up watching Shark Tank since childhood, we never imagined that one day we would be pitching our business to the sharks. It was beyond our wildest dreams, and our experience was truly incredible, something we are still processing.”

“From the moment we started our pitch, the sharks’ interest and energy were next level, keeping us motivated throughout. Their insightful questions challenged us to think and pushed us to showcase the true potential of our product. It was indeed an invaluable learning experience that we will never forget—a moment that will stay with us for the rest of our lives,” he added.

Tramboo Sports’ collection includes Tennis Bats for tennis balls and Season Bats for season balls, making cricket affordable and accessible for all. The incorporation of Singapore Cane Handles, adept at absorbing shocks, significantly elevates the quality of their bats.

Since its inception in 2021, the brand has sold over 20,000 bats, even securing a deal for 1,000 bats in Qatar.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ airs on Sony LIV.