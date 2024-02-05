Shark Tank India 3: OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal opens up on ‘Ritesh Ka Nivesh’

The founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal, the youngest shark in the ‘Shark Tank India 3’, who is reaching out to budding entrepreneurs in various meaningful ways, has revealed the inspiration behind the creation of riteshkanivesh.com.

In the entrepreneurial reality show, Ritesh stands out not only for his business acumen, but also for his compassion.

Throughout the season, Ritesh transcends the conventional role of a shark, reaching out to budding entrepreneurs in meaningful ways, like providing strategic guidance, sharing invaluable insights, or offering emotional support.

Talking about the same, Ritesh shared: “In the face of every challenge, I have discovered hidden opportunities. A notable instance is my proficiency in conversational Hindi during interactions with founders in the tank.”

“Rather than just presenting investment offers, I express my interest more personally, saying, ‘Me aapki company me nivesh karna chahta hu.’ This revelation inspired the creation of riteshknivesh.com, a platform where aspiring entrepreneurs can seek support, and where I enthusiastically promote the companies, I truly believe in,” he said.

Ritesh added: “These genuine narratives came to light on Shark Tank India 3, where I authentically embraced my true self while extending a helping hand to remarkable founders.”

‘Shark Tank India 3’ airs on Sony LIV.