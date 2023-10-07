scorecardresearch
‘Shark Tank India 3’ unveiled its new shark as Deepinder Goyal

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming season of the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ has now unveiled its 8th Shark in the form of Deepinder Goyal, who is the Founder and CEO of the restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, Zomato.

This development follows the unveiling of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms as the 7th Shark earlier on ‘Shark Tank India 3’.

Recently, the cameras started rolling on the third season of the show.

The show provides a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dreams with their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts who are referred to as ‘The Sharks’.

It is the Indian franchise of the American show ‘Shark Tank’, and shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

The panel of Sharks on the 3rd season now comprises Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal and Deepinder Goyal.

The first season of the show aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from December 20, 2021 to February 4, 2022, and became a huge talking point owing to the memes that were created based on investor and then shark Ashneer Grover’s quirky one liners.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will stream soon on Sony LIV.

