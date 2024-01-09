Sheezan Khan: Fast-paced lifestyle, healthy diet can go hand in hand

Television actor Sheezan Khan has shattered the myth that a fast-paced life can only work with fast food, and an unhealthy lifestyle, adding that a proper routine and meaningful eating can go a long way.

Decoding his fitness mantra, Sheezan, who is known for his work in ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Silsila Pyaar Ka’, among others, said: “My fitness funda is simple. Firstly, I understand the way I need to change my body. Till now, I have changed my physique many times depending on my projects.”

Advertisement

“So, I have given up on rotis but I do eat and rice and oats and focus on chicken, veggies and all the sort of protein that I can get,” he said.

The actor went on to say, “I believe that a fast-paced lifestyle and a healthy diet can go hand in hand. I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years. The idea that fast-paced living is an excuse is something I only see with lazy people. Every year, they make resolutions like going to the gym, but they never go. Those who lack the motivation can never make it or stick to it.”

Advertisement

The ‘Nazar 2’ actor shared that living a disciplined life isn’t about one day, but it’s a commitment for a lifetime.

Talking about mental fitness, Sheezan added, “Physical fitness is one thing that’s for appearance, but I’ve said before that if you’re mentally not well, if you’re not mentally healthy, then working out at that time or doing a workout won’t do you any good. It won’t help you grow.”

Advertisement

On the work front, he is currently seen in the show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’.