Shefali Jariwala: I prefer doing my own stunts as it provides adrenaline rush

Actress Shefali Jariwala, who plays Kapalika in the supernatural drama ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ has embraced the exhilarating experience of executing her own stunts, and shared how it provides her an adrenaline rush.

Best known as ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, Shefali made her television debut with ‘Shaitani Rasmein’.

Unlike many actors who opt for body doubles and stunt artists, Shefali engaged in various stunts, making the shooting experience immensely enjoyable for herself.

Sharing her excitement about the unique challenges the show presents, Shefali said: “Every day on set feels like an adventure for me. It’s not your typical shooting day. I find myself engaged in various stunts, be it harnessing or climbing up trees, making the shooting experience immensely enjoyable.”

“I prefer doing my own stunts because it provides an adrenaline rush, ensuring that the shot is executed perfectly, and it also allows me to learn and grow. ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ demands a significant amount of special effects and stunts, as evident from the initial episodes,” she added.

The show also features Vibhav Roy and Naqiyah Haji in the lead roles.

In the current storyline, viewers have witnessed Nikki (Naqiyah) expressing her desire to depart from Bhurangarh, as she has been compelled to participate in the ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ since her arrival at the Haveli with Piyush (Vibhav).

‘Shaitani Rasmein’ airs on Star Bharat.