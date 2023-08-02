scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car

Shehnaaz Gill recently surprised her brother Shehbaz Badesha with a lavish gift in a heartwarming display of sibling love.

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car
Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car

Shehnaaz Gill was well-known for her #SidNaaz, and as she was close to Sidharth Shukla, the actor’s untimely death affected her deeply. Her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, was her saviour during that trying time. Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved Big Boss contestants till date.

The actress has a massive fan following on social media platforms and her posts get lots of affection from the netizens.

She recently surprised her brother Shehbaz Badesha with a lavish gift in a heartwarming display of sibling love. The actress gave her beloved brother a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth lakhs as a symbol of their unbreakable bond.

Today, singer and youtuber Shehbaz Badesha posted a video on his social media account stating, “Thank You Sister for new wheels @shehnaazgill”

Shehbaz posted a video to his Instagram account, delighting his enormous following with gorgeous peeks of his new car. Shehbaz can be seen in the video unveiling his new Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the showroom.

Shehbaz wore a black attire to match his posh new car. Furthermore, we see a table decorated with a delicious chocolate cake. The cake was emblazoned with the words “congratulations.”

As per market value, Shehbaz’s new car, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, ranges between Rs. 74.95 Lakhs to Rs. 88.86 Lakhs.

12
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Lakshmi Manchu is captivated by Rohit Shetty's cop films
Next article
Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung launches 110-inch Micro LED TV in India

News

Akshay Oberoi on his 'Fighter' role: I grew up watching 'Top Gun', never thought I'd essay a pilot

Sports

Bilawal Bhutto-led panel to hold meeting decide on Pakistan's ODI WC participation: Report

News

WGA strikers finally agree to a negotiation date with studios and streamers

News

Abhinav Shukla reacts to Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors

Technology

Tinder to launch 'high-end' membership, product refresh this fall

Technology

Microsoft rolls out spatial audio on Teams for desktop

News

Zendaya mourns ‘Euphoria’ co-actor Angus Cloud’s death

Technology

Lost decade to India's Techade, telecom sector has come of age: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

News

Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death

News

Lakshmi Manchu is captivated by Rohit Shetty's cop films

News

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming

Sports

'Some days we play like the best team and some days we just get steamrolled', says Sahi Hope after series loss against India

Technology

Planet Labs to lay off 10% of workforce amid restructuring

News

Kylie Jenner got 'dumped' by Timothee Chalamet after 7 months of dating

News

Beyonce pays tribute to fan who died after being stabbed for 'voguing' to her song

Technology

Musk's X corp sues anti-hate firm over ‘improperly’ accessing Twitter data

Sports

Shardul gets very limited credit for the way he bowls: Aakash Chopra

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US