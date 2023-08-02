Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car

Shehnaaz Gill was well-known for her #SidNaaz, and as she was close to Sidharth Shukla, the actor’s untimely death affected her deeply. Her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, was her saviour during that trying time. Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved Big Boss contestants till date.

The actress has a massive fan following on social media platforms and her posts get lots of affection from the netizens.

She recently surprised her brother Shehbaz Badesha with a lavish gift in a heartwarming display of sibling love. The actress gave her beloved brother a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth lakhs as a symbol of their unbreakable bond.

Today, singer and youtuber Shehbaz Badesha posted a video on his social media account stating, “Thank You Sister for new wheels @shehnaazgill”

Shehbaz posted a video to his Instagram account, delighting his enormous following with gorgeous peeks of his new car. Shehbaz can be seen in the video unveiling his new Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the showroom.

Shehbaz wore a black attire to match his posh new car. Furthermore, we see a table decorated with a delicious chocolate cake. The cake was emblazoned with the words “congratulations.”

As per market value, Shehbaz’s new car, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, ranges between Rs. 74.95 Lakhs to Rs. 88.86 Lakhs.