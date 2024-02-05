scorecardresearch
HomeTVNews

Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila show how singles spend Valentine’s week

Shehnaaz Gill and social media influencer Kusha Kapila have revealed what a Valentine’s week is like for single people, and it is hilarious.

By Agency News Desk
Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila show how singles spend Valentine’s week
Shehnaaz Gill | Kusha Kapila _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Shehnaaz Gill and social media influencer Kusha Kapila have revealed what a Valentine’s week is like for single people, and it is hilarious. As Valentine’s week commences with Rose Day on February 7. Following it is Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and then on February 14 is Valentine’s Day.

Shehnaaz and Kusha took to their Instagram accounts and shared a reel video, where they are seen looking for their Valentine’s day partner. The clip ends with both going back to bed in an angry mood as they don’t find anyone.

The clip has “Mere Khwabon Mein” sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayengay’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The video has the title: “Singles during Valentines week” written on it.

For the caption, they wrote: “Sab theek ho jayega behen.”

Shehnaaz and Kusha were recently seen sharing screen space in the film ‘Thank You For Coming’, which focusses on the topic self pleasure. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.”

Previous article
Vir Das to take a break from touring, to co-direct & star in a movie
Next article
Bobby Deol looks suave in leather jacket, brother Sunny showers love
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US