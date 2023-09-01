Shilpa Shetty lauds Farhan Sabir Live’s act in ‘IGT’

The Judge of ‘India’s Got Talent’, Shilpa Shetty Kundra showered praise on the performance by Farhan Sabir Live for their rendition of ‘Piya Re Piya Re’, saying they reminded her of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab. In the Sunday episode, the talent reality show celebrates the festival of Janmashtami in the presence of devotional singer Anup Jalota.

The ‘Top 14’ contestants promise to leave viewers awestruck with their extraordinary performances that will not only impress special guest Anup Jalota, but also the judges — Shilpa, Badshah and Kirron Kher.

Among the spectacular performances, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi will mesmerise everyone with their divine rendition of ‘Piya Re Piya Re’ by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The group will not only touch everyone’s heart but will also get a standing ovation from the judges.

In addition to his vocal prowess, Farhan adds a personal touch to the performance, and shares that his family is a huge fan of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the legendary Qawwali maestro.

Shilpa said: “This is one of your best performances. Today, you reminded me of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab. If you close your eyes and listen to this rendition once again, it’s reminiscent of that kind of magical experience that Nushrat Sahab created.”

Impressed with the performance, Badshah shared: “Your voice is so gifted, and I can see how carefully you’ve maintained it. You are one of the finest singers in the country today. When I say, ‘one of the finest’, I dare to compare you to the likes of Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Shankar Sir, in that league.”

India’s Got Talent Season 10 airs on Sony.