Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare recently shared a post on his Instagram where he thanked each and every one who supported him in his journey so far.

He has been getting immense love from all his fans since he has come out of the Bigg Boss 16 house as the first-runner up. Shiv recently was on cloud nine as he garnered 2 million followers on Instagram.

Shiv shared a picture of him sporting the traditional Maharashtrian dress with the turban and holding his mustache. Shiv wrote, “Thank you family for 2M followers”

Not only that, Shiv also captioned the post “2 Million Yaar 🥹✨ Itna Pyaar ❤️Thankyou Family ❤️ Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻#ShivThakare #ShivKiSena #ShivSquad #Gratitude #BB16 #BiggBoss16”.