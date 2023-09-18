Shiv Thakare welcomes Bappa home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Shiv Thakare welcomed ‘Ganpati Bappa’ home on ok. The actor added a special touch to his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year and won many hearts. He paid a tribute to our frontline workers- police officers by bringing ‘police themed’ Bappa home.

Shiv shared pictures and videos on his social media giving a glimpse of how he brought Bappa home. The actor was full of happiness and excitement for celebrating the 10 day long festival which starts on 19th September.

He got ‘police Bappa’ home and celebrated the occasion along with Mumbai cops. Around 50 police officers joined him and danced as he welcomed Bappa home.