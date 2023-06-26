Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

Actor Darshan Dave, who portrays the role of Randheer Sharma in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, is currently shooting for the show in his hometown. The actor has shared that shooting for the show in his hometown brings in a sense of comfort and familiarity. It also allowed him to ensure that his parents are not left alone and he could be available for them when needed.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “It marks the first time I have had the opportunity to film in my hometown, ensuring my parents are not left alone. There is an undeniable sense of comfort and familiarity when shooting in one’s city. The sheer joy of being a part of this production is further amplified by its place in my beloved hometown, Jaipur. I find immense happiness knowing that I no longer have to dine alone and that someone eagerly awaits my return home”.

He continued, “I am grateful for this, and my parents are equally delighted, often accompanying me to the set to spend quality time together. This level of comfort is something any actor would cherish, particularly those who are not from Mumbai. I consider myself truly fortunate to have had such a wonderful experience”.

He also spoke about his earlier role of a cop in the hit streaming series ‘Scoop’. The actor had gained 16 kgs for that role but when ‘Doosri Maa’ came his way, he had to shed those extra pounds.

The actor said, “The primary challenge for any actor lies in embodying their character, particularly when sharing the screen with other characters. While costumes and makeup contribute significantly, possessing the physicality that complements the specific role is crucial. When I undertake a role, I dedicate myself entirely to it. Before portraying Randheer’s character, I played a mature and masculine police officer in the web series ‘Scoop’. To authentically portray that character, I intentionally gained 16 kg of weight”.

“However, when it came to playing Randheer, I had to shed those kilos and return to my original weight, as the role demanded a relatable, everyday persona. As an actor, I firmly believe that appearance holds considerable sway over the audience’s perception even before any dialogue is delivered. Challenges are an inherent part of an actor’s journey, and it is vital to face them head-on and explore ways to overcome them”, he added.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.