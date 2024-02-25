Shraddha Arya gives a tour of her 'life in vanity van'

It sounds like Shraddha Arya, known for her role as Dr. Preeta Arora in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, recently treated her fans to a delightful tour of her vanity van via Instagram Stories. The van was beautifully decorated in a white theme with brown and rose gold furniture, creating an elegant ambiance. Shraddha herself looked stylish in a black half sleeves T-shirt and matching shorts, sporting a lovely makeup look with her hair styled in soft curls.

During the tour, Shraddha showcased her makeup essentials and other amenities inside the van. A portrait of herself, featuring her as one of her characters, adorned one of the walls, adding a personal touch to the space. The video concluded with Shraddha striking poses and making cute faces in the mirror, adding a playful touch to the tour.

The caption “Life in my Vanity Van!” indicated her enjoyment of spending time in this personalized space. ‘Kundali Bhagya’ also features other talented actors such as Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad in pivotal roles.