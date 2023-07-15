scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’: ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’

Shraddha Arya celebrated the six years of completion of the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and thanked everyone for making her character ‘Preeta’, a household name.

By Agency News Desk
Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’
Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’

Actress Shraddha Arya celebrated the six years of completion of the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and thanked everyone for making her character ‘Preeta’, a household name.

The show features Shraddha, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali.

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. Since 2017, the chemistry of its lead characters Karan-Preeta has been loved by the viewers. It then comes as no surprise that the show has consistently ruled the viewership charts and won many awards.

With immense love pouring in from the audience, the cast and crew of the show recently celebrated a glorious milestone of six years on the sets of the show. With fans sending in cakes, there were numerous selfie moments amongst the cast and crew of the show.

The show’s leading lady Shraddha said, “Honestly, it is truly surreal to be part of an accomplishment like this. For a show to run successfully for six years and remain one of the top-rated shows on television is a big deal. As Kundali Bhagya completes its remarkable six-year journey, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy”.

She further mentioned, “It has been an incredible experience portraying Preeta and being a part of this iconic show. I owe this success to Ekta Ma’am, the creative team, and above all, the viewers of the show. The love and support from our fans has been overwhelming, and I am deeply grateful for their constant encouragement”.

Calling ‘Kundali Bhagya’ her second home, and family, she said that she cherishes every moment spent with her co-actors and the dedicated crew.

“Thank you all for making Preeta a household name, I promise to continue giving my best and keep you hooked with unexpected twists and turns in the upcoming episodes”, she added.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Farhan Akhtar raises 'toast' to 12 years of his road trip movie 'ZNMD'
Next article
Anupam Kher wishes Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on b’day: ‘Everybody loves you’
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika tells Manisha ‘Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain’ amid fight

Sports

South Zone claim Duleep Trophy 2023 title with 75-run win over West Zone

News

Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’

News

Disney holds 'Haunted Mansion' red carpet minus actors, in first major event hit by actors strike

News

With cupcakes and bright lights Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal newborn son’s name

News

Chris Evans' brother defends the star's romance with Alba Baptista: 'People can ruin things pretty quickly'

News

Rhea, Prince’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

News

James Cameron slams ‘offensive’ rumours of making any film on Titan submersible tragedy

Sports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket

News

Making most of social media (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Dolly Parton says she’d rather drop dead on stage than retire

News

Varun Dhawan's 'strong' reference for his for 'Bawaal' character was Anil Kapoor

Technology

French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace

News

Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Technology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

News

Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US