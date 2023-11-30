scorecardresearch
Shreya Ghoshal applauds 'Indian Idol 14' contestant's performance of 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

Shreya Ghoshal lauded the performance of Utkarsh Wankende

Shreya Ghoshal applauds 'Indian Idol 14' contestant's performance of 'Aye Mere Humsafar' _pic courtesy news agency

Singer and judge of ‘Indian Idol 14’, Shreya Ghoshal lauded the performance of Utkarsh Wankende and said that Nagpur is known for oranges, “but now, your name is attached to it as well.”

This Saturday, the evergreen music-composer duo, Anand-Milind, will grace the stage of the singing reality show. Celebrating ‘Hits of Anand-Milind,’ the contestants will belt out their iconic chartbusters to impress judge Shreya Ghoshal and Shekhar Ravjiani, a guest judge for this weekend.

“Maharashtra ki Shaan” Utkarsh from Nagpur will captivate the judges and guests with his exceptional rendition of the song ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ from the classic ‘Qayamat se Qayamat’, and ‘O Rabba Koi To Bataye’ from the movie ‘Sangeet.’

Shreya said: “Utkarsh, I recently returned from Nagpur and, let me tell you, the only voice I heard there was ‘Utkarsh!’. Everyone in your hometown is so proud of you. I feel so happy that you are gathering love from all over the country, especially your hometown. Nagpur is known for oranges, but now, your name is attached to it as well.”

Complimenting Utkarsh, Shekhar added: “You have a very beautiful and sweet voice. It is certainly a recording voice.”

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

0
