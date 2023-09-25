Shubhangi Atre advocates home gardening: ‘It contributes to create healthy atmosphere’

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is well known for her role as ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared her views on ‘World Environment Health Day’, and revealed her healthy practices at home. ‘World Environmental Health Day’ is observed on September 26 to spread awareness about environmental health worldwide.

Shubhangi emphasised on the vital links between impacts of environmental concerns on human health, and urged for responsible actions.

The actress said: “I practise cultivating fruits and vegetables in my home, and strongly urge everyone to do so. This practice ensures that I am consuming healthy food. It also contributes to creating a healthier atmosphere within my home.”

“Growing and nurturing plants indoors brings me immense joy and satisfaction. I care for my plants as if they were my children, and the fulfilment they bring is unparalleled,” she said.

Shubhangi said: “Likewise, I encourage everyone to plant a tree and care for it in their homes, workplaces, or any other suitable location; the sense of fulfilment you’ll experience is truly remarkable.”

Meanwhile, in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, the current track follows Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) embarking on a career in the media industry, while Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) grapples with business challenges. To keep his business afloat, Tiwari enters a partnership with Kedia.

However, Vibhuti uncovers Kedia’s involvement in smuggling Kaccha Baniyan (raw materials). Tiwari becomes aware of this and informs Kedia, who sends his henchmen to assault Vibhuti. During the assault on Vibhuti, a saviour emerges in the name of Sheman, who is none other than Saxena (Saanand Verma).

Tiwari soon realises that Kedia is not a reputable individual and decides to seek assistance from Vibhuti. Vibhuti gathers substantial evidence against Kedia and publishes a news story exposing his illegal activities.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ airs on &TV.