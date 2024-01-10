Shubhangi Atre recalls using Hindi idioms on sets of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

On the occasion of ‘World Hindi Day’ on Wednesday, actress Shubhangi Atre recalled an incident when she encountered fascinating Hindi idioms during the shooting of the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, and shared how today’s kids should learn and enjoy the Hindi language.

Shubhangi said: “During the shooting, I came across many famous Hindi idioms, which we often use in our day-to-day lives and in between scenes. I remember the famous Hindi muhavara ‘Dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka’, which I was supposed to use on Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) in a scene.”

Decoding the meaning of the Hindi idioms, the actress said: “One meaning is that a person who never settles down in one place will not be successful. Another is that someone who is always moving, with no roots in one place, avoids responsibilities.”

The ‘Kasturi’ fame actress further said: “We use many such proverbs daily in our show like ‘Bandar kya jaane adrak ka swad’, which means to waste your time by offering something helpful or valuable to someone who does not appreciate or understand it. Some of them have a true deep meaning and moral. On set, we often use such funny proverbs and idioms regularly as fun banter.”

Calling Hindi, a truly amazing language to learn, Shubhangi added, “today’s kids should learn and enjoy it just as they enjoy speaking English.”

On the work front, she is currently seen as Angoori Bhabhi in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’.

It airs on &TV.