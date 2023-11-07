Shubhangi Atre shares cherished Dhanteras memories; to buy gold for daughter

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is known for her role as ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared her plans for auspicious occasion of Dhanteras this year, and said she makes practical purchases, revealing that she intends to buy gold for her daughter.

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. It marks the arrival of Goddess Laxmi in the households, and it is believed that with the blessings of the goddess there is growth in the income opportunities.

Talking about the same, Shubhangi said: “Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali and holds great significance for us. I fondly recall how our entire family used to go shopping for gold and silver items on that day.”

“I prefer to make practical purchases that fulfil our needs, so this year, I intend to buy something in gold for my daughter, Ashi, such as a pair of earrings or an item she can use in the future. We will also have a puja at home, my daughter and I, to celebrate the occasion,” she shared.

The Kasturi fame actress added: “One of my most cherished Dhanteras memories is when my mother gifted me a pair of earrings. I had been admiring a specific pair at our local jewellery store, and to my surprise, my mom gave them to me as a Dhanteras gift.”

Meanwhile in the current track of the show, Ammaji (Soma Rathod) invites Pandit Aaramphal, the guruji of Pandit Ramphal (Saurabh Kaushik), to read horoscopes of Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour). After examining their nakshatra, Guruji advises Angoori to befriend her neighbour while Tiwari cleans up their colony.

In the modern colony, Tika (Vaibhav Mathur), Tilu (Salim Zaidi), Master (Vijay Kumar Singh), Doctor (Jeetu Gupta), and Prem (Vishwajeet Soni) discuss plans for cleaning and decorating the colony for Diwali. Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) reprimands Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) for joblessness, and to lift his spirit, Angoori suggests consulting their pandit to find a solution, who in turn advises Vibhuti to distance himself from his neighbour.

Following the pandit’s guidance, Angoori tries to flirt with Vibhuti, but he resists her advances. Tiwari diligently tackles the task of cleaning the colony. Meanwhile, to impress Goddess Lamxi, Anita is on a cleaning spree and disposes of a lot of waste, resulting in Tiwari getting exhausted cleaning it.

The show airs on &TV.