Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

Actress Shubhangi Atre has shared that she doesn’t believe in imposing her value system on her children.

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has shared that she doesn’t believe in imposing her value system on her children. On the occasion of Parents’ Day on Sunday, the actress said that she would like her children to cultivate her own individuality.

Talking about the same, she shared, “In the contemporary world we inhabit, relying solely on traditional parenting methods is insufficient. Life is characterised by change, so we must embrace flexibility in all aspects, including our approach to parenting. From the moment Ashi entered this world, an overwhelming sense of responsibility washed over me, and I embraced it wholeheartedly.”

She further mentioned, “Love intertwines with responsibility, bestowing upon it a profound beauty. As a modern parent, I fervently desire Ashi to flourish and cultivate her individuality. I eschew the notion of imposing my value system upon her and instead strive to foster an environment where she can confidently explore her beliefs and identity.”

“Above all, I want her to know I will forever stand by her side. A parent in this new era should embody the roles of mentor, friend, guide, and attentive listener, prioritising these facets of the relationship above all else,” she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

