Shubhangi Atre, Geetanjali Mishra & Neha Joshi express pride on R-Day

Actors Shubhangi Atre, Geetanjali Mishra and Neha Joshi have expressed their pride and patriotism on the occasion of Republic Day and shared how it serves as a reminder of the country’s arduous freedom struggle.

Shubhangi, who essays Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ said: “Republic Day fosters a profound sense of national pride and patriotism. The ceremonial hoisting of the flag, resonant patriotic melodies, and nationwide events serve as poignant reminders of India’s identity and steadfast dedication to democratic ideals.”

The actress said the day holds significance in commemorating the formulation of the Indian constitution.

“It serves as a poignant reminder of our arduous freedom struggle, honouring the courageous sacrifices made by freedom fighters to safeguard our nation. This day’s diverse events and ceremonies act as a unifying force, bringing people from varied backgrounds together and underscoring the essence of unity in diversity,” added Shubhangi.

Geetanjali, who portrays Rajesh in the show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ shared: “Republic Day is a day to take pride, remember the sacrifices and appreciate the values that hold us together and feel the patriotic spirit. The day is celebrated when our constitution comes into effect, marking the birth of the world’s largest democracy.”

“For citizens, it holds deep significance as a reminder of the principles that guide our nation – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It symbolises the collective journey of our diverse nation towards unity and progress,” she added.

Neha essays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’.

She said: “Republic Day is a day that resonates with pride and patriotism. It is a time to reflect on the incredible story of our nation and the shared values that bind us together. It’s a day when the tricolour flag waves high, symbolising the unity and diversity that defines our nation.”

“I enjoy watching the celebrations on television, reflecting on the sacrifices of those who paved the way for our democratic journey. Republic Day reminds us of our collective responsibility to uphold the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. I take pride in the freedom and opportunities that our constitution has granted us,” added Neha.

The show airs on &TV.