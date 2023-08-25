Siddharth Arora to enter 'Dhruv Tara' as human form of Lord Krishna

Actor Siddharth Arora is set to join the cast of the television show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’. He will essay the character of Ranchhod – the human form of Lord Krishna. Given Tara’s immense belief and devotion for Lord Krishna, Siddharth’s character is poised to guide her journey, offering support and direction at every step.

Talking about his role, Siddharth said in a statement: “The character of Ranchhod is a captivating blend of mystery and emotions, and I believe his entry will bring a fresh perspective to Dhruv and Tara’s beautiful love story. Ranchhod is not only an intriguing character in his own right, but he will also play a crucial role as an anchor in Dhruv and Tara’s journey.”

He further mentioned: “His presence will be felt as he guides Tara through each step, adding an exciting layer to the unfolding narrative. Working with such a talented cast and being a part of a show that explores love across eras is a creatively fulfilling experience. I can’t wait for the audience to witness the twists and turns Ranchhod will bring to the narrative.”

Earlier, it was revealed that Tara, who time travels to the 17th century, will be still hurt about her father’s death and is careful around Dhruv as she thinks he’s connected to what happened to her father. The show recently completed 150 episodes.

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.