scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

Sonali Bendre has made a shocking revelation that she is a very scared dancer.

By Agency News Desk
Sonali Bendre I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn
Sonali Bendre I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has made a shocking revelation that she is a very scared dancer.

In the ‘Best Ka Pehla Test’, while the contestants will give a spectacular tribute to Bollywood in a filmy way, contestant Hansvi Tonk and her choreographer Anuradha will leave everybody startled with their spine-chilling act on the iconic song ‘Aami Je Tomar’ in the Manjulika and Anjulika avatar.

Judge Sonali Bendre complimented the dance act saying: “This was not only an act for me, but on the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ it was a really good scene that I witnessed. This was a well-detailed scene with proper character details and a plot narrative which you performed as a dance act.”

“It looked so simple as if you are just talking about it as you stand but when you do a scene in real life that is also choreographed, the actors are told to do things. You have done all of that through dance. It was so smooth, like someone was walking and I do not think there is a bigger compliment that I can give. Amazing Hansvi, god bless you. You keep your mother’s faith in you alive and I am sure she is proud whenever you come on stage to perform.”

Talking about the fabulous choreography by Anuradha, Sonali shared, “I am a very scared dancer but I have always wanted to learn dance. I wish I was choreographed by you because the scene is so wonderfully choreographed.”

“This scene I wish I would have been able to do. A choreographer should understand the scene, and the story and choreograph the dance accordingly. I wish you choreograph me one day!”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy
Next article
Sharma makes cut comfortably, lies 19th in Italian Open, Pavon leads field
This May Also Interest You
News

Richard Dreyfuss slams new diversity requirements for Oscar contention

News

Jeremy Renner shares workout video as recovery continues

Technology

Fake verified Facebook pages luring users into clicking malicious links

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Patna alumnus's Sunday health camps provide free care to 10K villagers

News

'Stranger Things' ultimate season faces delays due to writers' strike

Sports

Big win for Man City as Liverpool strengthen European claim

Technology

Indian consumers perplexed about finding best 5G smartphone: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Thought 185 was pretty good but dew took spinners out of game, says Du Plessis

Sports

Sabalenka topples Swiatek to clinch Madrid Open title

Sports

Japan's Urawa Reds dethrone Al Hilal to win third AFC Champions League title

Sports

Rodrygo the hero as Real Madrid beat Osasuna in Copa del Rey final

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU's new technology for heart patients

Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq posts photo with Gambhir, takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Health & Lifestyle

Between food and the mouth – identity, history and religion

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets into argument with Phil Salt

Sports

IPL 2023: Philip Salt outshines Kohli, Lomror; powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over RCB (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Lomror fifties in vain as Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 7 wickets

Sports

Madrid Open: India's Rohan Bopanna loses in the men's doubles final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US