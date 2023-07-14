scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sonali Bendre, Maleesha Kharwa ramp walk to tune of song 'Pretty Woman' on 'IBD 3'

Teen sensation Maleesha Kharwa from Mumbai's slum, who rose to fame for her association for a luxury skincare brand

By Agency News Desk

Teen sensation Maleesha Kharwa from Mumbai’s slum, who rose to fame for her association for a luxury skincare brand, will be seen walking the ramp with actress Sonali Bendre.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ (IBD) will be celebrating the spirit of womanhood in the ‘Ladies Special’ episode.

Honouring some of India’s “super-women” and their manifold skills, the contestants, along with their choreographers will pay tribute to inspiring personalities like Major Priya Jhingan – Lady Cadet No 1 and silver medallist from the first batch of 25 lady officers who were commissioned in the Indian Army, Rajani Pandit, India’s first female detective, Sudha Chandran – veteran dancer and actress and Maleesha – a teen internet sensation.

Maleesha will be seen requesting Sonali to teach her the art of ramp walking.

Accepting her request, Sonali came onstage, and the two beauties gracefully walked down the ramp to the tune of ‘Pretty Woman’ from the film ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

An impressed Terence Lewis crowned Maleesha and remarked, “In the future, you might receive a real crown. You are the future Miss Universe, Miss India, Miss World.”

Geeta Kapur joined them with her symbolic “Kaala Teeka” gesture, showering Maleesha with her blessings and love. ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Aashika Bhatia tells Bebika Dhurve about Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast
Next article
'He kept explaining to me how to bat on this wicket…': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals backing he got from Rohit Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: T10 will change the game eventually, says Cape Town SAMP Army coach Klusener

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

Technology

Apple iOS 17 public beta includes personal voice feature, StandBy mode & more

News

R Balki: 'Ghoomer' is a tribute to sport, reservoir of human resilience

News

'Oppenheimer' cast walkout of UK premiere in support of Hollywood strike

Technology

India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Musk invites users to find their dates on Twitter

News

Rohit Shetty on 'KKK 13': It's not a studio based show, so it becomes difficult

Technology

ViewSonic unveils OMNI VX28 series180 Hz gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology

Technology

Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India

News

Mohanlal shares pictures from Wimbledon in London

Sports

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

As 'Janam Janam Ke Saathi' goes off air, Sneha Jain says its difficult to find right kind of work

News

Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'

Technology

Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)

Technology

App by Indian researchers to help identify autistic children

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US