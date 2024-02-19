HomeTVNews

Sonarika Bhadoria ties knot with Vikas Parashar in a royal-themed wedding

By Agency News Desk

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Vikas Parashar in Ranthambore, Rajasthan on Sunday, in a grand royal-themed wedding. The wedding video which is doing rounds on the internet, features the couple exchanging vows in a grand royal-themed wedding, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their journey together.

For the bridal look, the ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ actress wore for a red and golden heavily embroidered lehenga. The groom opted for a golden sherwani.

In the midst of the exquisite grandeur and fireworks, Vikas and Sonarika stood intertwined, their eyes reflecting a cascade of emotions. As tears of joy glistened in Sonarika’s eyes, she hugged her partner.

Surrounded by the majestic ambiance, they sealed their bond with the ritual of exchanging garlands.

Fans showered love and blessings on the newly wedded couple.

Sonarika had earlier treated her fans with the pictures of their haldi ceremony. For the ritual, she wore a pre-draped yellow saree with pearl blouse. For the jewellery she opted for floral ornaments, and kept her locks open.

Vikas wore a yellow half sleeves kurta and white dhoti.

On the work front, Sonarika was last seen in the movie ‘Hindutva’.

