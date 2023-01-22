scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Splistvilla X4': Arjun Bijlani roasts Tara Prasad for misbehaving with him

By News Bureau

‘Splistvilla X4’ host and actor Arjun Bijlani lost his cool over contestant Tara Prasad as he was not letting him speak on the show. Since Sakshi Shrivas has chosen Justin Dcruz over her ex-boyfriend Tara, he is upset and misbehaving with other contestants as well. However, during a task he supported Sakshi and Arjun praised him for this but he got upset as Tara was insisting to express his feelings and not letting anyone speak anything.

Tara said: “I want to speak and express my feelings.”

To this Arjun responded: “Let me know once you guys are done, I will shut up and sit down. Tara, you have got maximum chance to speak up since yesterday. You are repeating the same thing six times. When I am telling you, guys, to listen to the challenge, please do that. I have come to do my job here and not waste time with everyone.”

This all started after Sakshi said that she will go with Justin in all the games further on the show and left Tara alone as she found Justin more mature and sophisticated than Tara. Thus, Sakshi chose him.

While Justin is happy with her decision, Tara felt bad and got agitated.

Tara said that after knowing her decision: “My love lost Sakshi, and your(Justin) game won. I had come here only for you(Sakshi), but now I will focus on my game. Sakshi and Justin mutually decided to go ahead with each other.

Justin replied: “Tara you had said that I am fine with whomever Sakshi plays the game, I just want her to win. With all the statements you are making, you are contradicting your own words.”

However, it is not easy for Tara to accept the fact that Sakshi has rejected him and he is misbehaving with other contestants. Hamid Barkzi, Moose Jattana, Amir, and other contestants got upset with his behaviour.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

Previous article
Suniel Shetty tells paps Athiya, Rahul will see them after wedding
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan dials Assam CM, seeks support for 'Pathaan' release
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

Sports

Australian Open: Korda reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal after epic tie-break win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US