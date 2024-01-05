Srishti Jain enters 'Chand Jalne Laga', says 2024 couldn't have been more fantastic

Actress Srishti Jain, who is playing the role of Priti in the show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has expressed her excitement for the same, saying the start of 2024 couldn’t have been more fantastic.

The show takes an electrifying turn with the introduction of Srishti in the role of Priti, promising to bring a fresh dynamic to the evolving romance between Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann).

Speaking about her entry into the show, Srishti said: “I’ve been eagerly waiting for a chance to collaborate with Colors, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally happening. The start of 2024 couldn’t have been more fantastic – I got the call for this role on the eve of the new year.”

“I’ll be seen essaying the character of Priti, who becomes Tara’s go-to person during her tough times. The introduction of Priti will bring a new dynamic to the love story of Dev and Tara. Here’s hoping that the viewers will welcome and cheer for me and my character on this new journey,” she added.

In the tumultuous journey of Tara and Dev, Priti will be seen adding spark to their life as Tara’s friend. Hailing from a traditional background, Priti is a young widow who will be seen as innocent and bubbly in nature. She grapples with societal restrictions but embraces them for the sake of preserving norms and honouring her elders.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Priti becomes Tara’s ally, offering her support in various unexpected ways.

The show airs on Colors.