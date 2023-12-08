Sriti Jha masters Marathi diction with help of Hemangi Kavi

Like every dedicated actor, Sriti Jha is committed to giving her best in portraying the character of a Marathi mulgi in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, and to authentically depict Amruta on screen, she is diligently learning Marathi lingo.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is a love story between two contrasting characters, Amruta and Virat, portrayed by Sriti and Arjit Taneja respectively.

Advertisement

Sriti adeptly speaks in a Marathi dialect, mastering key phrases. She’s fully dedicated to her role, seeking guidance from her on-screen mother, Hemangi Kavi, who plays Bhavani Chitnis in the show.

Talking about the same, Sriti said: “I may not be able to speak Marathi very well, but I have many Maharashtrian friends, such as Mugdha, who speak the language fluently of course. I’ve picked up bits and pieces from them, so I can understand when someone speaks to me in Marathi, but if I’m unfamiliar with the topic, I struggle to comprehend it.”

- Advertisement -

“I get a lot of help from Hemangi since the makers have incorporated some Marathi lingos and phrases into the script to catch the Mumbai vibe. We share many scenes together, and she helps with her valuable inputs. Hemangi has even taught me some phrases that I’ll use for Virat in the show,” she added.

The narrative is set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai where Amruta, a 29-year-old unmarried Marathi Mulgi finds her path crossing in the most unexpected ways with a worldly-wise Punjabi Munda from Delhi, Virat.

- Advertisement -

While, she believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership that both sides need to constantly work on, he harbours a sceptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. In fact, he is anti-marriage, having concluded that most women are gold-diggers.

The show airs on Zee TV.