Sriti Jha: Usha Nadkarni’s enthusiasm is contagious

Actress Sriti Jha has expressed that she is getting to learn a lot from her ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ co-star Usha Nadkarni, and their constant conversations in between shots is making their bond stronger and that is translating on screen. Usha plays the character of Dnyaneshwari, Amruta’s (Sriti) feisty grandmother.

Talking about their off-screen bond Sriti said: “It’s an absolute pleasure and honour to share the screen with Usha ji. Her energy and enthusiasm is contagious, and I am learning so much from her experience. We are having a great time on and off screen.”

Usha added: “Working with Sriti has been a delightful experience. She is not only a talented actress but also a welcoming co-star. Our scenes together are filled with mutual respect, and I appreciate the positive environment she brings to the sets. I treat her as my daughter and we are enjoying shooting together.”

The behind-the-scenes camaraderie between Sriti and Usha adds an extra layer of excitement to the gripping narrative of the show.

The show stars Arjit Taneja as Virat. It airs on Zee TV.