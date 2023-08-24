scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Shah Rukh Khan is a very capable artiste,’ says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has humorously shared how he works with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movies.

By Agency News Desk
'Shah Rukh Khan is a very capable artiste,' says Amitabh Bachchan
'Shah Rukh Khan is a very capable artiste,' says Amitabh Bachchan pic courtesy news agency

Megastar and  ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15 host Amitabh Bachchan has humorously shared how he works with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movies. It’s not every day that an SRK fan and an AB fan, both from the same family, get a chance to profess their love for their superstars on Indian television.

In episode eight of the quiz-based reality show, contestant Aparna Singh from Lucknow will stand out as she professes her admiration for the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ – Shah Rukh Khan to the OG Shahenshah – Amitabh Bachchan.

In an engaging banter with host Big B, the 28-year-old Aparna detailed her role of nurturing digital growth for small businesses, shedding light on the intricacies of data collection and advertising mechanics of social media platforms.

For the question of Rs 10,000, Aparna was asked: “Which of these movies starring Shah Rukh Khan is not directed by Karan Johar?” The options were: My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Aparna chose the right answer which was ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

She then revealed that she is a diehard fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Amid these revelations, Aparna’s unwavering affection for the ‘Badshah of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan, culminated in her heartfelt declaration: “Shah Rukh Ji mere bohot pasandida actor hain. He is my favourite actor.”

Big B said: “Why are you stretching the word favourite so much? Whenever I will meet him I will tell him about you. I will say Aparna was praising you on the set of KBC.”

“Jab woh smile karte hain toh unke dimples aate hai, aur fir hum sab bas aise flat ho jate hain,” said Aparna.

Aparna asks Big B: “Does his smile works on you too just like it works on us?”

The 80-year-old actor replied: “In whichever films I have worked with him, I have lied down and worked. Wo (SRK) haste rahte hain, ham gir jaate hain. He is a very capable artist. I will give your mobile number to him. But whether you will get a reply from him or not, that is not my responsibility.”

Aparna then said: “Ek tarfa pyaar ki kimat bahut strong hoti hai. This is SRK’s dialogue only.”

As delighted giggles filled the studio, Aparna’s mother playfully declared her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, saying: “Sir, Aparna Shah Rukh ji ki fan hain aur hum aapke fan hai!”

Accepting this compliment graciously, Bachchan humorously acknowledged his dedicated fan base, which invited a roar of applause from everyone present on set.

Big B said: “Bahut bahut dhanywaad aapka.”

He further said to Aparna: “Aap kya samajhti hain, hamara koi fan nahi hai? Apki mataji hamari fan hain. Yeahh.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Epic's new opt-in exclusivity programme lets developers keep 100% revenue share
Next article
‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan gives example of Bollywood’s ‘Kapoor’ family to contestant with a similar story
This May Also Interest You
Technology

MediaTek working with Meta's Llama 2 to enhance on-device generative AI in edge devices

News

Actress Seema R. Deo from 'Anand' passes away at 81

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Tiafoe among 'Stars Of The Open' exhibition event, raise money for Ukraine

News

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan gives example of Bollywood’s ‘Kapoor’ family to contestant with a similar story

Technology

Epic's new opt-in exclusivity programme lets developers keep 100% revenue share

Technology

Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success, says ISRO capabilities built over decades

Technology

realme's 5G odyssey: Being real 5G democritizer & bridging innovation, accessibility

Technology

TikTok plans to ban links to e-commerce websites such as Amazon: Report

Technology

Prez Murmu hails ISRO on successful deployment of Pragyan rover on Moon

News

Dua Lipa roped in to star in Asif Kapadia's 'Camden'

Technology

Dalai Lama greets Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Sports

John Isner announces he will retire from tennis after US Open

Technology

Nvidia makes record $6.1 bn in profit as gaming becomes mainstream

Technology

News organisations can also get a share of X's ad revenue: Musk

Sports

Messi's double assist powers Inter Miami to US Open Cup final

Technology

7 in 10 Indian Gen-Z workers believe AI skills will boost their careers

Sports

Bernardo Silva signs contract extension with Manchester City, extend his stay with Treble-winners until 2026

Technology

PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US