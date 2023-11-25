scorecardresearch
Suhasi Dhami returns to TV with 'Karmadikari Shanidev', says 'Mythological shows bring unique flavour'

By Agency News Desk

Actress Suhasi Dhami is all set to mark her comeback to the television screens after five years, as has been roped in to play the roles of Chaaya and Sanghya in the upcoming show ‘Karmadikari Shanidev’.

Often perceived as the bearer of misfortune and feared for his reputation for anger, the series will not only explore the untold narratives of the lord of justice, Shanidev but will also highlight his softer, loving relationship with his mother, Chhaya. She plays a crucial role as the most significant figure in Shani’s life.

Sharing her excitement, Suhasi said: “Returning to the screen after five years, I’m super excited about diving into mythology once again. Playing the roles of Chhaya and Sanghya in ‘Karmadikari Shanidev’ has been a joyful journey so far we have a very cooperative crew and the cast is also fun to work with.”

“One of the key reasons I signed up for this project was the chance to collaborate with Nikhil Sinha again. Mythological shows bring a unique flavour, and we face a lot of challenges,” said the ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ actress.

She added: “One of them is mastering the dialect, as the dialogues are often in Sanskrit so during rehearsals, we have to be extra conscious of our lines. I hope the audience appreciates the effort we’re putting in and showers us with love as we bring this intriguing tale to life.”

As for other cast members and the launch date, the production house is keeping it under wraps.

It will soon air on Shemaroo TV.

