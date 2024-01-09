Tuesday, January 9, 2024
TVNews

Sukirti Kandpal: ‘Anupamaa’ touched many chords, reflects reality

Sukirti Kandpal, who plays the role of Shruti in the show ‘Anupamaa’, has shared that the show has touched many chords, and reflects reality.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Sukirti Kandpal, who plays the role of Shruti in the show ‘Anupamaa’, has shared that the show has touched many chords, and reflects reality. Talking about her character’s relatability factor, Sukirti, who is known for her work in ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, said: “Shruti is today’s girl. She is a photographer, who is 34 years old, and has a cool lingo. She loves herself so it’s pretty much relatable. At the same time, she has a mature side to herself as well. So yes, I can relate to her.”

The actress further said that she thinks the story is real.

“For any story to touch so many hearts, it has to be real. Teenage issues are a reality and so are extramarital affairs. So many people are middle class. The show has managed to touch many chords and reflected reality, so I think it’s great that the story has been able to show so much,” said the ‘Kaala Teeka’ actress.

Talking about the shoot, Sukirti added: “I have just started shooting very recently and I look forward to my day and how to do the scenes well.”

Previous article
Sneha, Neha top contenders in the opening leg of new season on WPGT
Next article
Inexperienced West Indies team sent for Australia Test tour is like sending lambs to slaughter, says Jeffrey Dujon
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment