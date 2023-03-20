scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares some shocking details judged by her skin tone

Sumbul Touqeer Khan won everyone’s hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 16.

By Pooja Tiwari
Sumbul Touqeer Khan won everyone’s hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 16. Recently in her interview, she shared some shocking details about how she was often judged by her skin tone in the showbiz industry.

Sumbul revealed how several people said “arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai” after she bagged Imlie. She admitted that even though she ‘cried a lot’ because of such comments, things changed after her show ruled TRP charts.

“I had felt very bad that day and I had cried a lot but after the telecast, things started to change. Our opening TRP numbers were 2.2 and the number just went up from there it never came down till the time I was a part of it. People forgot how I looked, they just noticed my work.

