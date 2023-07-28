Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a new look as IAS officer from her upcoming show ‘Kavya’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has stunned the viewers in the first look of her fictional offering ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, which is an aspirational story of an IAS officer.

The show revolves around the life of a strong, female character, played by Sumbul. Determined and powerful, Sumbul brings alive the inspirational character of Kavya. Her desire is to serve the nation and do right for the common man while being equally focused on the importance of her family.

The promo shows young Kavya with her parents, in a government office. Her father is seen pleading to an official for justice for his dead daughter. The officer shouts back at her father, saying ‘now you will teach us how to do our work. Get lost’.

The teaser then takes the viewers to Sumbul, sitting in a car, with the number plate showing ‘District Magistrate Lucknow’. A small crying girl comes running to Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She asks the little girl how she can help her, and then hugs her.