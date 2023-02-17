Sumbul Touqeer Khan says ‘something big is coming up’

BB Queen Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 16, is rumored to be a part of Naagin 7. Here’s what she has to say about it.

While the reports have got the fans excited, Sumbul Touqeer stated that nothing has been confirmed so far. However, she did drop hints that a big announcement is coming up.

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the new season and the talks are on between the makers and the actress though there is no confirmation on the same.

Sumbul has always shared her desire to be on the show as she loved to do stunts, so it will be interesting to see her on the show.