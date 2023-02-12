scorecardresearch
Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

Sunny Deol tried to do the hook step of his song "Yaara O Yaara" with Amisha Patel and the reality shows host, Salman Khan.

By News Bureau

On the “Bigg Boss 16” finale on Sunday evening, where he came to promote the sequel of his 2001 blockbuster film, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, Sunny Deol tried to do the hook step of his song “Yaara O Yaara” with Amisha Patel and the reality shows host, Salman Khan.

Sunny’s number leaves Amisha and Salman cracking up, but Bhai hugs the brawny hero, whose dancing skills leave a lot to be desired.

Clear favourite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, meanwhile, accuses Archana Gautam of lying often and doing a lot of acting for the cameras. And she says that on any given day she’d choose a Salman film over marrying Ankit Guptra. Marriage can happen later, says the ‘Udaariyaan’ star. Ankit agrees with her and says there’s no rush.

Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, meanwhile, keep the laugh quotient high by imitating Shalin and Tina Dutta. Krushna makes fun of the way Shalin walks. Bharti laughs at Shalin’s proximity to Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya. They take a dig at Shalin and Tina for faking their fights just for “footage”.

Not to be left behind, Archana Gautam says the three vegetables that describe MC Stan best are ginger (adrak), spinach (palak), and radish (mooli). Her advice to him: Learn to listen and learn. MC Stan returns the advice by insisting that Archana can say anything to get attention.

