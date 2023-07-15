scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sunny Hinduja met the real Assistant Labour Commissioner for 'Sandeep Bhaiya' role

Sunny Hinduja, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming show, has shared insights into his preparation for the role in the series.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming show, has shared insights into his preparation for the role in the series. The actor said that to get a better understanding of the character’s world, he met real officials.

In the series, Sunny portrays the character of Sandeep Ohlan, also known as Sandeep Bhaiya, who garnered popularity from the much-loved show ‘Aspirants’. After receiving appreciation from the audience and the viral meme “Arthik Sthiti theek na hai humaare”, the character got its own spin-off series and continues to garner equal love from the audience.

Talking about the prep and the meeting with civil servants in Haldwani, the actor said: “To bring authenticity to my character, I dived into the world of aspiring civil servants. I started reading books to understand what UPSC is all about. I even met with the Assistant Labour Commissioner and Deputy Labour Commissioner to gain a better understanding of their job responsibilities.”

The actor also visited work sites to understand the space and the kind of work and people they have to deal with on a daily basis at the Labour Department. He also learned about several rules and regulations that are in place to protect the rights of labourers in India.

He further mentioned: “I even had the opportunity to connect with labourers to know their experiences and demands. It was during these interactions that I truly grasped the significance of their work and the valuable contributions made by the labour department. Meeting these individuals helped me prepare for my role and portray it with the utmost dignity. I am genuinely grateful for the opportunity to have met them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has two exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in ‘Aspirants 2′, and Yash Raj Films’ first web series ‘Railway Men’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune home
Next article
Services crowned champions of Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships
This May Also Interest You
News

Rhea, Prince’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

News

James Cameron slams ‘offensive’ rumours of making any film on Titan submersible tragedy

Sports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket

News

Making most of social media (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Dolly Parton says she’d rather drop dead on stage than retire

News

Varun Dhawan's 'strong' reference for his for 'Bawaal' character was Anil Kapoor

Technology

French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace

News

Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Technology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

News

Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

Technology

Microsoft to 'end' 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' plan in August

Technology

Thanks PM Modi for inviting entrepreneurs like us to France: boAt's Aman Gupta

Sports

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey completes Cardiff City return

Technology

Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk

Sports

'There was no phone call, no communication': Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about RCB snub

Technology

Asus ROG Ally: Powerful handheld gaming PC with smooth performance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US