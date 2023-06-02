scorecardresearch
Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Actress Supriya Shukla, who will be seen in the third season of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', said that she ensures her presence in the show makes a difference.

The show has brought back the fan-favourite jodi of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who are reprising their iconic roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya.

One such actor to make her mark is Supriya Shukla, who essays the role of Ram Kapoor’s mother.

Supriya shared: “Whenever I take on a new project, I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference and stands out from my previous work. My character, Shalini Kapoor, is a positive personality with the purest heart.”

“Her one wish is to see her son settled, where he is loved for who he is and not just for his wealth. I resonate with my character as she showcases a mother’s unconditional love. I hope Shalini connects with the viewers and reminds them of the profound impact a mother’s love can have on shaping the destiny of her child.”

Speaking about working with Nakuul, Supriya further added: “Nakuul is such a warm and passionate person, and working with him has been a great experience. He makes me feel maternal off screen as well. My character will be the catalyst in bringing Ram and Priya together, so stay tuned to this heart-warming tale of love, companionship, and the complexities of relationships.”

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
