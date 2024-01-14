HomeTVNews

Swati Shah to share traditional sweets with ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam…’ cast on Makar Sankranti

Actress Swati Shah shared that she will make sesame seeds and jaggery-based sweets and will share them with the cast of her show.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Swati Shah, who essays the role of Kadambari in the television show, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, has shared her plans for Makar Sankranti. The actress said that she will make sesame seeds and jaggery-based sweets and will share them with the cast of her show.

Talking about the same, she said: “Makar Sankranti is the celebration of the arrival of longer days and the sun’s journey into the northern hemisphere and in Gujarat, the festival is marked by the grand Uttarayan International Kite Festival. Every year, I make sesame seeds and jaggery-based sweets, which are an integral part of the festival.”

She further mentioned: “This year as well, I will make these sweets and take them with me for the cast of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ to celebrate this day with them. The consumption of these delicacies signifies the exchange of sweet words and gestures, promoting goodwill and harmony among people. Happy Makar Sankranti to everyone”.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

