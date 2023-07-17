scorecardresearch
Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Actress Uorfi Javed on Monday shared her bare makeup selfie, and revealed that she got eye-fillers as she faced trolling for dark circles.

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong
Uorfi Javed

Actress Uorfi Javed on Monday shared her bare makeup selfie, and revealed that she got eye-fillers as she faced trolling for dark circles. Sharing a selfie on Instagram Stories, Uorfi is showing her face with no makeup and redness around her both the eyes. She then expressed disappointment on why she got the eye fillers which made her under eyes “weird”.

She wrote: “I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f*cked up !! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even makeup can’t hide my weird under eyes!! Why did I do this to myself.”

In another post she expressed her desire to not be photographed without makeup.

“Was so conscious with my under eyes dark circles, I always have been, I had them since I was a child. So yeah (I) got under eye fillers and my face looks very…… Hoping this will settle! And yeah this is what I look sans make up! I do not wish to be photographed without makeup , that’s it! That’s my wish,” she added.

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Playground’ as the guest.

