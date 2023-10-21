Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur groove on ‘Chal Tere Ishq Mein’ from ‘Gadar 2’ with Neeti Mohan

The ‘Gadar 2’ fame actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur will be seen re-creating the song ‘Chal Tere Ishq Mein’, along with the singer Neeti Mohan, in the upcoming episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. This weekend promises to be a delightful one on the singing reality show as Utkarsh and Simrat make a special appearance at the ‘Gadar 2 success party’ special episode.

During this episode, the actors re-created ‘Chal Tere Ishq Mein’ along with Neeti.

‘Gadar 2’ is an action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar.

A sequel to 2001 ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh, who have reprised their roles from the previous film.

The song ‘Chal Tere Ishq Mein’ from ‘Gadar 2’ is sung by Neeti, Vishal Mishra, Shadab Faridi, and Mithoon. The lyrics are by Sayeed Quadri.

Right after their dance performance, the actors revealed their experience of shooting the iconic movie ‘Gadar 2’, and how they used to get goosebumps every time they heard someone say the slogan ‘Hindustan Zindabad Hai’.

Talking about the song, Utkarsh said: “Nowadays, nobody claps or whistles to any songs or scenes in a movie theater, but when I went to watch this movie on the first day, the audience had a blast. They all clapped and cheered so loudly that it made my heart happy. There are a lot of well-known iconic songs in our movie, but in comparison to this new one, the song was loved by the audience instantly.”

Judge Himesh Reshammiya said: “This is a re-created album with a lot of legendary songs but to launch a new song with it, which has a great singer, great composition, and picturisation, is just amazing. Hats off to the makers and to the team who is receiving so much love on a newly launched song.”

Talking about her shooting experience, Simrat shared: “Since I was playing a Pakistani character, there were a lot of times when I had to hold back myself and not say ‘Jo bole so nihal’ every time Sunny sir delivered his dialogues in Punjabi.”

“There was a time when there were almost 70 to 80 people saying ‘Hindustan Zindabad Hai’ at the same time on the set, and I had to restrain my real emotions and stay in character. Honestly, it was a surreal feeling, and my eyes teared up every time we shot for this scene,” she added.

The show has judges — Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik, with Aditya Narayan as the host.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma’ airs on Zee TV.