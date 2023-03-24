scorecardresearch
Vijayendra Kumeria learns from drunk scenes in movies for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

Vijendra Kumeria spoke about enacting a drunk scene and also shared that to do it perfectly, he watched similar scenes from different movies.

By News Bureau
TV actor Vijendra Kumeria, who is currently seen playing the role of Angad in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, spoke about enacting a drunk scene and also shared that to do it perfectly, he watched similar scenes from different movies.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Angad will be seen getting drunk and shares his feelings with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). After listening to him, Sahiba tries to protect him from his family to avoid the embarrassment from being found drunk.

Talking about the sequence, he said: “Enacting a drunk scene is a tough job, it looks easy but it is a difficult scene to crack, to justify the performance, it takes sheer hard work and effort. Angad is seen as an emotionally drunk man who cannot differentiate between being high on emotions or alcohol. I believe in giving a hundred per cent to the scene and making it look real.”

Vijayendra, who has done a good number of shows such as ‘Tumhari Paakhi’, ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’, shared that he took it as a challenge and put all his efforts to make it look realistic.

“I took it as a challenge as I wanted the audience to love Angad who being drunk is vulnerable to open his emotions in front of Sahiba and also make the audience feel empathetic towards Angad. In order to get perfection in the scene, I watched drunk scenes from different movies on repeat before getting into the skin of the character and enacting a drunk emotional scene,” he added.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.

