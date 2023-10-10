scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Vikas Khanna: Returning as judge for ‘MasterChef India 2’ is homecoming of sorts for me

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, is set to serve as the judge on the new season of ‘MasterChef India’

By Agency News Desk
Vikas Khanna Returning as judge for ‘MasterChef India 2’ is homecoming of sorts for me _ pic courtesy news agency
Vikas Khanna Returning as judge for ‘MasterChef India 2’ is homecoming of sorts for me _ pic courtesy news agency

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, is set to serve as the judge on the new season of ‘MasterChef India’. As the show has set its release on ‘World Food Day’, October 16, Vikas has said that returning as the judge on the show feels like homecoming to him.

The upcoming season, with the tagline — ‘Har Plate Ek Kahani Hai’, will also see the return of Vikas good friend and fellow celebrity chef Ranveer Brar along with the new addition of Indian pastry chef, Pooja Dhingra in the judges panel.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming season, Vikas shared, “Food is not just sustenance, it is accompanied by stories, emotions and experiences and MasterChef India celebrates it all in every manner. This season audiences are going to witness new ingredients, more diverse cuisines, and techniques by our very talented home cooks from across the country.”

The chef said: “Returning as a judge for ‘MasterChef India 2’ is a homecoming of sorts for me. What inspires me is the raw talent and relentless passion that contestants bring to the competition. It’s incredibly gratifying to be a part of their journey, and I look forward to nurturing their culinary skills along with chef Ranveer Brar and chef Pooja Dhingra.”

‘MasterChef India’ will be available to stream October 16 on Sony LIV.

14
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sunny Leone: I can never do it the way Madhuri Dixit did in 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'
Next article
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif as Zoya looks fierce is all gun blazing and holding a rope in new poster
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US